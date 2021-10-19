Gerald Phiri Jr dismisses return to Nomads

Flames and Baroka FC midfielder Gerald Phiri Jr has laughed off rumours linking him to his return to Mighty Wanderers.

Writing on his Facebook page, the left-footed soccer star has said news about his return to the Lali Lubani boys should be treated as rumours.

“We live in a world where rumours are more important than the truth itself,” reads his post.

Two days ago, the former Wanderers player made a post on his Facebook page, which was linked to his return home by some of his followers.

He wrote, “We live in a world where home is always the best.”

Phiri left the blue camp in 2013 for Zimbabwean side Caps United before moving to the South Africa. Before, joining Baroka, Phiri played for Bidvest Wits, Township Rollers, Platinum Stars, and Ajax Cape town.