Man arrested for raping another man

A 28-year-old man is in police custody at Kawale Police Station for raping his housemate.

Kawale Police Station Public Relations Officer Mabvuto Phiri said the man has been charged with sodomy in accordance to Section 153 (a) of the Penal Code.

The suspect, Vincent Lewis, was arrested in the wee hours of October 5, 2021.

According to Phiri, the suspect and the complainant had been living together in the same house for two months by the time of the rape.

On the fateful night, the complainant went to a drinking joint and came back home to sleep while drunk.

While he was asleep, Lewis advanced himself towards him and raped the complainant.

After receiving the matter, Kawale Police arrested Lewis and he will appear in court soon to answer the charge leveled against him.