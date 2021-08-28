MBC TV starts beaming EPL games

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation television (MBC TV) has partnered with Airtel Malawi to beam 33 English Premier League (EPL) games.

Speaking when the two parties met at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre to sign memorandum of understanding on Friday, MBC’s Director General George Kasakula said the initiative is to bring EPL games to Malawi.

Kasakula said the management at the Malawi’s mother television understands how Malawians love football hence the decision to beam 33 EPL matches from Saturday August 28 as Norwich plays Leicester City.

“We are here for Malawians and MBC being a public broadcaster, we have to be doing what Malawians love most and it is a fact that Malawians love football, that’s why we have decided to bring the EPL games in Malawi,” he said.

Kasakuka continued to say this is a fulfillment of a promise he made in June this year when the mother television was signing another memorandum of understanding with Airtel to the beaming of Euro2020.

In his remarks, Airtel Malawi plc managing director Charles Kamoto said the company nodded to MBC’s request to be the headline sponsor for the beaming of the EPL games upon realizing that Malawians love football so much.

“Today we have signed a memorandum of understanding with the mother television, MBC to beam 33 games of the English Premier League. This follows recommendation from our fans who said were excited with the previous beaming of Euro2020 games,” he said.

Kamoto added that the company is so committed to keep on sponsoring sports activities in the country and has said that where necessary Airtel will work with MBC TV in as far as beaming football games is concerned.