So long! Mzuzu Warriors relegated

Mzuzu Warriors football club which frustrated the TNM Super League leaders last weekend in the northern region has been relegated from the league.

Warriors lost 2-1 to Mafco on Saturday afternoon at Civo Stadium in the capital city of Lilongwe to bid farewell to the Malawi’s top flight league.

Shanton Banda’s 47th minute goal was not enough to save Warriors from being chopped from the league as goals from Vitumbiko Phiri and Alexander Sukwambe of Mafco guaranteed the visitors departure from the top tier.

Warriors gaffer, Gilbert Chirwa, said his side was outplayed by the Salima based soldiers though his game plan was frustrated by the soldiers’ delaying tactics.

“Our friends got clean goals only that there were no added minutes despite that our opponents delayed the match on several occasions, but anyway we have lost…,” he said.

Temwa Msuku, head coach for the soldiers, praised his boys for the gallant fight which ensured them to ascend to eighth position with 37 points.

Warriors are first from the bottom with 17 points with three matches to wrap up the season including Sunday’s encounter against title contenders, Silver Strikers.

The relegated side came as Mzuzu University fc popularly known as Mzuni before the public university disowned the club citing financial problems as one of the factors.

Elsewhere, Mighty Tigers are out of relegation zone following their 1-0 victory over Savenda Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Precious Chipungu scored the lone goal of the match to ensure that the Kaukau boys should move up to fifth from the bottom of the log table with 28 points from 27 matches.

Chitipa United are currently on position 14 on the log with 26 points and are expected to face log leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets at the same venue tomorrow (Sunday).