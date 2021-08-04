Man in custody for stabbing wife’s private parts

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 24-year old man suspected of seriously injuring his 19-year old wife’s private parts with a sharp object.

Deputy publicist for Lilongwe police station sergeant Foster Benjamin identified the suspect as Yohane Jailosi from Msukuma Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabudula in the district.

Benjamin said Jailosi committed the offence on Tuesday at Salamba Village T/A Khongoni.

According to Benjamin, the 19-year old woman with her one-and-a-half-year-old child, followed the suspect to the garden, a thing which did not please the husband who then ordered her to return home, accusing her of infidelity.

“Later, the couple immediately engaged in a heated argument which ended up into a fight. The husband heavily assaulted the wife, leaving her unconscious.

“He went on and produced yet to be identified sharp object and stabbed her on her private parts,” said Benjamin.

Villagers, alerted by the cry of the child, came and found the victim unconscious and in a pool of blood.

They rushed her to Kasiya Police Post before being referred to Kasiya Health Centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, Jailosi is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges ranging from unlawful wounding to acts intended to cause grievous harm.