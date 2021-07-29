Ten traders fined K40,000 each for buying farm produce in Balaka

Balaka Second Grade Magistrate’s Court has fined ten men K40,000 each for operating farm produce business without licence.

Balaka Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Precious Makuta said the court heard through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Liston Sabola that on 28th July, 2021 Balaka Police officers carried out an operation exercise within the township checking if those operating farm produce businesses have licenses.

Through the exercise, ten men: Alick Kennedy, Blessings Matola, Wyson Kundete, Lackson Phiri, Paul Kambalame, Fredrick Palanjete, Mussa Bula, Harold Masala, Francis Mwacho and Boniface Simon, were found operating farm produce businesses without any supporting documents.

In court, they all pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against them.

The prosecutor then told the court that such cases are becoming common. He therefore asked the court for meaningful sentences upon them to send a signal to others.

Second Grade Magistrate Peter Nkuzi concurred with the state for a proper sentence upon the convicts.

He therefore fined the ten traders K40,000 each or in default to serve 15 months imprisonment with hard labour.