Bushiri excites KCH: Donates medical facilities worth K10m, set to construct children’s ward

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has handed over 14 infusion pumps to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) worth K10.5 million and has also revealed his vision to construct a state-of-art children’s ward in honour of his departed daughter, Israella.

The donation is part of several preparatory activities that the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church is doing across the world as they drift towards Global ECG Day this coming Sunday.

Global ECG Day is a special day when all members come together to celebrate the impact the church has on society.

In his speech, Prophet Bushiri said his vision is to build a ward at the Paediatric Department at KCH, however, he had to intervene swiftly with the donation of infusion pumps after personnel at the hospital made a request.

“I have a strong passion for the children. That is why I am building schools. That is why I disburse bursaries. That is why I support youths with business loans. That is support to organisations that promote the welfare of children. That is why I am here today to support the health of our children,” he said.

Bushiri further called on Malawians to develop a spirit of helping their country when challenges emerge.

KCH Director Dr Jonathan N’goma expressed gratitude to Prophet Bushiri whom he called a friend of the people.

“Infusion pumps are in short supply, as such, this donation has eased a great problem at our hospital.” he said.

Dr Ng’oma also welcomed Prophet’s Bushiri vision of constructing children’s ward adding that it is always wonderful to see Malawians coming in to help their nation.