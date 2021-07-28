Mutharika not interviewed after feeling unwell

Former President Peter Mutharika’s interview with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) failed to take place this morning as the former president is reportedly unwell.

The ACB was expected to interview Mutharika today over allegations that his Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used for importation of bags of cement worth K1.5 billion.

Mutharika appeared on the virtual platform this morning but his lawyers told ACB officials that the fromer president is unwell.

The bureau’s director general Martha Chizuma told the local media that Mutharika needed to be assessed by doctors.

“At the moment we are waiting for outcome with doctor assessment to determine how we move forward,” said Chizuma.

Mutharika is not a suspect in the case but the ACB reportedly wants to understand how Mutharika’s aides allegedly abused the president’s right to import goods duty free.

Yesterday, Mutharika demanded the ACB to tell him the nature of offences he is accused of. He warned that if ACB chose to proceed with the interview, he would listen but will exercise his rights to remain silent.

“In my view, all this is sustained political witch-hunt by a state institution. If I, as a former head of state, must be called to answer these questions, the fairness demands that every previous president and vice president now living be called upon to explain how their TPIN has been used,” said Mutharika.