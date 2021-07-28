Return of Police State: Malawi Police summon commentator for questioning

Police in Salima this morning summoned a social media commentator for questioning.

Joshua Chisa Mbele says he was taken from Salima by Assistant Commissioner of Police CID and driven to Lilongwe on a Cyber related case.

“I’m at Area 18 Police Station. Waiting to be charged. I’m yet to be told,” said Mbele in a Facebook post

Social media activist Onjezani Kenani also confirmed, saying he has to Mbele over the issue.

“I have just spoken to my friend, Joshua Chisa Mbele. The police have picked him up in relation to what he posted on social media, though they haven’t informed me of the specific post they have arrested him for. Let’s wait and see,” said Kenani.

Mbele uses Facebook to write posts critical of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government. E usually comment on issues such as corruption and poor governance.

In April, he was sued by President Lazarus Chakwera’s son Nick Chakwera over a post that linked Nick to a corruption suspect.

Malawi Congress Party also ruled Malawi between 1963 and 1994, when the police were used to commit human rights violations.