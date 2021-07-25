Unima extends suspension of classes

University of Malawi (UNIMA) has extended the suspension of classes as the university is yet to procure internet gadgets.

Online classes were expected to resume on 26 July at the college but the break has been extended t to 2nd August.

In a memo dated on 23 July, UNIMA Registrar Mary Wasiri said the university is facing logistical challenges in the procurement of the internet gadgets which are being imported from China.

She added that the supplier confirmed that the gadgets will arrive in the country by the end of next week hence the extension.

“While we are waiting for the arrival of the switchers and routers, management will continue to work on modalities of mitigating other associated challenges towards continued learning and teaching.

“ICT and E-learning Directorates will continue to offer tutorials on use of various e-platforms. Students are requested to continue engaging in self-study on academic material that they are already have,” she explained.

She then assured the students that the management is doing its best to ensure that the teaching and learning resumes.