HWPL’s peace movement still going strong

Heavenly Culture World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) has been fighting for peace over past eight years, including taking a lead in the Mindanao Peace Agreement in the Philippines.

HWPL led the civilian peace agreement in 2014 in Mindanao, Philippines, a region that suffered the bloody Catholic-Islamic conflict that lasted 40 years, killing 120,000 people. Chairman Lee, who led this agreement, became known to the international community.

The organisation continues its work also in Southern Africa, working with youth and women assisted by its affiliate organisations the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG). In the past months, the organization has been conducting peace education forums in schools as well as training women leaders to be peace lecturers.

Mr. Man Hee Lee, Chairman of HWPL, who works internationally for cessation of war, was a Korean War veteran and suffered devastation from the war. He regrets the innocent deaths of young people who died in the war and is actively engaged in activities to realize the international law of peace and harmony between religions. Despite turning 90 years old this year, he continued the peace movement by issuing the “HWPL Statement on Human Rights Crisis in Myanmar” in April 2021. So far, he has visited 49 countries through 31 World Peace Tours to awaken a sense of peace in the global community.

HWPL also has messengers of peace in the global community, who work with HWPL to take the lead in achieving world peace.

An official from Cheonji Ilbo stressed and highlighted that it is “an important source for world peace”. He also urged people to join Chairman Man Hee Lee’s peace movement in making sustainable peace.”