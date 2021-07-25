Minister Kaliati tours construction of CBCC in Thyolo

Minister of Gender, Social-Welfare and Community Development Patricia Kaliati on Friday inspected the progress of Muonekela Community Based Child Care (CBCC) in the area of Senior Chief Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

Speaking during the visit, Kaliati said CBCCs are important in provision of early education.

“We are here to witness the progress of this CBCC block so that upon completion children have to be taught there. We are encouraging ‘Mmera Mpoyamba’ education as a way of drilling these children with education as they are young. Some cases of violence are coming in because people are ignorant and I say this that if there are people who are educated but still abusing others, they are educated savages,” said Kaliati.

The minister added that her Ministry has given power to District Commissioners, Member of Parliament, Councilors as well as Traditional leaders to supervise and monitor every work of promoting Early Child Development (ECDs).

Commenting on the matter, the District Commissioner for Thyolo district Douglas Moffat said his office will not slumber or get tired in constructing structures for ECDs and CBCCs.

“We are not getting tired and as I am saying 15 CBCC blocks of the Same model as you have seen here are underway. We continue to monitor so that these projects not to end up in the air, ” said Moffat.

Senior Chief Chimaliro appreciated the coming of the Minister and encouraged parents that no children should be at home while his or her friends are going to school. He further warned against child marriages in his area.