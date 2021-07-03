Eight arrested over murder at Jenda

Jenda Police in Mzimba have arrested eight suspects in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Kreston Kachali on June 23 this year.

Wyson Mhlanga and seven others were arrested on July 1,2021.

Police received a report that during the night of June 21, 2021 Kachali and his brother Jefutala stole two bulls belonging to Finason Pokani Jere. The two allegedly took the animals to Lundazi-Zambia where they sold one of them.

Being suspicious with the price, relatives to the owner unsuccessfully intercepted the duo while selling the other bull as they bolted.

The following day on June 22, 2021 at around 18:00 hours, the community spotted Kreston at home and forced him to go with them to Lundazi to recover the bulls.

On their way, on June 23, 2021 at around 02:00hrs, the mob turned against the suspect and set him ablaze.

Following this report, Police at Jenda instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the said suspects. They all face murder charges contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Police have strongly warned people against taking the law into their hands as this is criminal. They have further warned that anyone found taking part in the malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted