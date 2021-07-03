Lucius to release music video this month

Musician Lucius Banda has announced that he will release a new music video this month.

Banda who is battling kidney problems made the announcement in a Facebook last evening.

“Verily verily I say unto you. there will be music in any situation of our lives. Get ready for my video coming out on the 31st of this month….Venue to be announced later,” he wrote.

Banda did not mention the song for which the video will be produced but in May he released a praise and worship track titled ‘Ndinu Yemweyo’ in which he asks God to strengthen him.

Banda’s brother, Sir Paul Banda also has kidney and heart problems and the two have been undergoing dialysis. Their other brother Isaac Liotcha is also sick.

Some Malawians have been raising funds for the trio’s medical bills. Last month, Paul Banda told the local media that he was recovering and he thanked the people behind various fundraising intiatives .

“I had difficulties eating but there is a change and had difficulties walking long distances but there is an improvement now since I started dialysis. I am thankful to people for their support which I don’t take for granted,” Sir Paul said.