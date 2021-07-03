Moyale confident of completing league double over Lions

Moyale Barracks won 2-0 against Red Lions in Blantyre earlier this season and the Kaning’ina soldiers are confident of another win as they host their brothers in arms at Mzuzu Stadium this afternoon.

It is a battle of supremacy as both sides share many things in common and their type of play is similar sometimes.

Prichard Mwansa, Assistant coach, for Moyale Barracks said Lions is a good side but his side can’t manage to drop points.

“We are ready and ready to fight for points, this afternoon I am sure you saw us training and we were training with a purpose of getting maximum points, Red Lions is a good side but for us we are the best,” Mwansa said.

He added that he will miss some key players like Gasten Simkonda who is still nursing his injury, Boi Boi Chima who is also injured and captain Lloyd Njaliwa who is saving two yellow cards but he said he has enough players to replace them.

Moyale Barracks are on position 8 with 29 points while Red Lions are on position 11 with 24 points.