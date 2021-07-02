We must protect Africa from those who want to destroy the continent– Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda for efforts to build a new pan-African generation and he has called on African leaders to become a fortress that protects Africa from those who wants to destroy the continent.

The Malawi leader made the remarks at the Dr Chakwera at Lusaka Show Grounds in Zambia during the state funeral of late Dr Kaunda on Friday afternoon.

Chakwera said the burial of Kaunda is the planting of a seed into Africa‘s soil and from the seed, Africa should harvest a generation of Africans with the ideals which Kaunda embodied.

“Let us harvest a new pan-African generation with a passion for the ideals that Dr Kaunda embodied. From our planting of the seed, let us harvest a new pan-African generation with a vision for African governments free of corruption and oppression.

“Let us harvest a new pan-african generation with a resolve to build roads and railways from Cairo to Cape Town and Dakar to Djibouti,” said Chakwera.

He then urged African leaders to become to become a fortress that protects Africa from those who wants to exploit and divide Africa from within and without.

“We must make sure that the initials KK become on our lips a battle cry that terrifies all enemies of Africa’s prosperity and peace,” said Chakwera.

Kaunda was Zambia’s first president and he ruled the country from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, to 1991. He died on June 17 at the age of 97. He will be buried next Wednesday at the country’s presidential burial site in Lusaka.

Leaders who attended the funeral ceremony included Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Eric Masisi of Botswana.

Meanwhile, Chakwera who left the country for the funeral this morning, has return through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.