Woman dies in three-vehicle collision

Three vehicles collided at Mthandizi area in Ntcheu this morning, killing a 42-year-old female passenger and injuring five other people.

The accident occurred a few kilometers from Kampepuza market along the Balaka-Ntcheu M1 road.

According to police, the crash involved a Nissan Vanette registration number NN 7078, a Toyota Probox registration number BX 158 and another Nissan Vanette minibus with the registration CP 7869

Julius Hupa was driving NN 7078 from the direction of Balaka (Kampepuza market) heading Ntcheu with nine passengers on board.

At Mthandizi at around 8AM, Hupa started overtaking the Toyota Probox driven by Martin Kapota.

In the process of overtaking his vehicle collided with the oncoming CP 7869 which was being driven by Jailos Dothi, and also the said Probox motor vehicle which he was overtaking.

Following the collision, the CP 7869 Nissan Vanette vehicle overturned to the extreme offside.

Patricia Chipeta, 42, of Chibisa Village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa who was in CP 7869 Nissan Vanette sustained severe head injury and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

One male passenger from the same vehicle sustained serious injuries. The two minibus drivers and eight other passengers from both minibuses escaped with minor injuries.

So far, five passengers have been admitted at the said hospital for different degrees of injuries.

Ntcheu has registered 79 road accidents From January to May this year. The accidents have killed 39 people and 81 injured people. While in 2020 during same period, 36 accidents were registered with 18 of them fatal, killing 19 people and left 50 people with injuries.