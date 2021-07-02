Govt cuts Independence celebrations budget following backlash

The Tonse Alliance Government has reduced the budget for the Independence Day celebrations after Malawians protested on social media.

Government yesterday said it wanted to spend K244 million on Independence Day Celebrations which were slated for July 6 in the three cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre.

However, a after being condemned for being extravagant and being irresponsible, the Tonse Government has lowered the budget.

Chairperson of the organization committee for the celebrations Richard Chimwendo Banda said the budget has been cut to K50 million and part of the money will be used to pay the 6th of July commemoration cloth and decorations in the major cities.

He added that the celebrations will now only be held in Lilongwe with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

Some Malawians, however, have demanded the government to cancel the event completely, saying there is nothing to celebrate about.

“Still more the question remains? What really will we be celebrating for? Does this have any benefit to someone amene amakhala ku #nsaru (who lives in Nsaru)? I think this function is a bit useless,” said one person on social media.

Another person said: “There is nothing to celebrate. The poverty levels are very high and the country hasn’t progressed but tremendously retrogressed as a result of high corruption, Executive arrogance and impunity. Unless we reverse this then we can start celebrating!!!!!”