South Eastern Region Police records 19 mob justice cases

South Eastern Region Police commissioner Chikondi Chingadza says from January to May this year the region has recorded 19 mob justice cases.

Chingadza said that it is very sad that her region is topping the list among the regions that are registering high cases of mob justice.

Commissioner Chingadza said this on Thursday at Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa Headquarters during a security meeting with opinion leaders in Thyolo district aimed at security, safety and unity building among police and communities.

“It is a major concern that South Eastern Region is at the top on increased cases of mob justice as for the period covering January to May this year, the region has recorded 19 mob justice cases compared to the previous year whereby the region recorded 12 mob justice cases in the same reporting period. Mob justice is a crime and is a sin.

“It is very unfortunate that people decide to take the laws on their hands by killing people whom some are innocent. It is also very unfortunate development that we are losing capable and able people just because somebody has decided to take the laws into his or her own hands. So I was here trying to sensitize the opinion leaders to take the leading role because these issues they occur in their areas so I was here to empower them to take part in making sure that these things are not taking place in their areas because no one is above the law,” said Chingadza.

She further said that people seem to be neglecting law adherence as they are still taking the law in their hands though police have been preaching all over about mob justice. She added that police will keep on fighting and securing laws of Malawi.

Speaking on behalf of Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa, senior Group Village Masa applauded the coming of the commissioner to brief them as opinion leaders, on security and safety tightening saying others do crimes out of ignorance, therefore, the meeting was beneficial.

South Eastern Region Police covers Thyolo, Mulanje, Chilazulu, Phalombe, Luchenza Municipal, Chikwawa and Nsanje.