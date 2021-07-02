I didn’t reach my standards – Gabadinho admits last season’s performance was poor

Flames international Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has conceded that his performance for Orlando Pirates in the 2020/2021 DSTV Premier Soccer League was below par.

Speaking to South Africa’s media recently, the former Bullets FC, Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows, and Bidvest Wits University forward said he did not reach his standards.

“If I were to rate my season out of 10, I’d give myself three or four because I didn’t reach my standards,” said Mhango.

The 28-year-old also said it is normal for footballers to drop and regain their respective forms.

“But at the end of the day it’s football. Sometimes you drop form and sometimes you do well,’ said Mhango.

Gaba managed to score only five league goals last season. His poor performance followed a golden boot glory in the 2019/2020 season when he scored 16.

The Malawian international is expected to regain his good form ahead of African Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cameroon next year. He is one of the Flames’ top strikers alongside Richard Mbulu.