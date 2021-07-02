Devotion:  Receive Godly counsel

1Kings 12:8 “But he forsook the counsel of the old men which they had given him, and took counsel with the young men who had grown up with him, who stood before him.”

King Rehoboam wanted an advice on how to treat people. He took counsel with the old men, who had stood before Solomon his father. These were wise men who gave the right counsel to his Father Solomon. They told him the right words, but he disregarded them and instead listened to foolish advice from certain young men. That mistake was so costly that it divided the Kingdom into Israel and Judah.

Learn to seek Godly counsel or advice. Don’t lean towards the advice of wicked people who love to advise what itching ears want to hear. Wicked men have wicked advice which are not consistent with God’s will.

Learn to discern the voice of the Spirit from the voice of the wicked one. This is why the study and meditation of the Word is so important in order to discern the voice of wicked people. Godly Counsel is consistent with the written Word of God.

Psalm 1:1-3 ” Blessed is the one who doesn’t follow the advice of the wicked, or take the path of sinners, or join in with scoffers. But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night. And he is like a tree planted by flowing streams, that brings forth its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither, and whatever he does shall prosper.”

Confession

I am a child of God. I refuse the advice of wicked people and instead I accept the Godly counsel. I delight in the Word of God and am led by His Spirit. In Jesus Name. Amen

