Blantyre derby postponed

The highly anticipated biggest football game in Malawi between Nyasa Big Bullets and their traditional rivals Be Forward Wanderers has been postponed by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) after the two teams contributed more players to the Malawi National Football Team.

On Tuesday, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) released a statement which confirmed that the Blantyre derby has been shifted to a later date in line with the Rules and Regulations that stipulates that any team that contributes more than three players to the National Team engagement shall be exempted from playing games.

“The Super League of Malawi wishes to inform the General Public and all football stakeholders that the Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Be Forward Wanderers has been rescheduled to a later date in line with Sulom’ rules and regulations that stipulates that any team that contributes more than three players to National Team engagement shall be exempted from playing games,” reads part of the statement.

According to the list which list released by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Friday last week, Meck Mwase called into camp eleven Bullets players and eight Wanderers players in his provisional squad to prepare for the upcoming COSAFA Cup slated for 6th July to 18th July in South Africa.

Malawi is in Group B alongside Madagascar, Comoros Island Zambia.

Sulom further announced the cancellation of all Karonga United games with immediate effect until the body resolves the Referees concerns about security at Karonga Stadium following a fracas that erupted during a Super League match between Karonga United and Silver Strikers a fortnight ago.

“Further, all games for Karonga United have been rescheduled to allow Sulom resolve the Referees concerns and to finalize litigation,” reads the statement.