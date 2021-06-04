Medical aid provider gives back unused cash

A medical aid provider has given back cash to a beneficiary who did not use 25% of their medical scheme.

Speaking during a cash back event on Tuesday June 1, 2021 in Blantyre, WEMAS Chief Executive Officer Macdonald Wella said the initiative has been organized as a way of appreciating the cordial relationship with their customers.

Wella said in the cash back initiative, the institution annually looks at the expenses of customers on corporate and family medical schemes and that anyone who has not used up to 25% of their schemes, is entitled to get their cash back or transfer it to medical saving.

He then announced that Monica Chimbu who was on family scheme was the first beneficiary of the cash back initiative where she has gotten back her MK194, 720 which she never used on her family medical scheme.

“Monica Chimbu is the first beneficiary of the initiative and she has received back her MK194,820 which has never been used on her family medical scheme with WEMAS and this is a distinguishing factor with our medical scheme.

“We are giving back to our customers because one of our key ingredients of our products is that we give back cash to our customers especially those who have used less than 25 percent of their premiums,” said Wella.

Reacting to the development Shira Chimbu who represented her mother Monica, said their family is so grateful for the gesture claiming it is rare to get back unused cash from a medical scheme.

“My family and I are so grateful for this gesture by WEMAS. Let’s be honest, I have never heard of this development before, it so rare to get back money which has not been used on a medical scheme, we say thank you WEMAS,” said Shira who was over the moon.