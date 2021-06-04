OPC’s Bendulo says young people should be empowered

Director of Innovation Science and Technology in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) Anthony Bendulo says the country has potential in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) but what is needed is for young people to be empowered.

Bendulo said this on Thursday in Lilongwe during Sophos Africa and CIS partners award for Bits and Bytes Limited.

Speaking with reporters, Bendulo said if the country empowers young Malawians and local companies are given a platform, there is a lot that can be done in ICT.

“Right now everything is going digital that is why in the government we are talking about electronic governance. Technological and ICT companies in Malawi should be able to identify the gaps we are having and bringing solutions so that in the end we should have good services and systems and that the public in general should be able to access whatever they want to access,” he said.

In his remarks, Bits and Byte’s Director Ahmed Osman said it is great to be recognized for the Malawi market but also internationally because it shows that their efforts have not gone in vain.

He said that they have done a lot of networking and system development work in government and private institutions