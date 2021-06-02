Flames start training ahead of Tanzania Friendly

The Malawi National Football team local players on Tuesday afternoon started training in preparation for next week’s international friendly match against Tanzania.

The Flames regrouped on Monday afternoon and underwent Covid-19 and physical fitness tests. All players tested negative to COVID-19.

All the local players have reported for camp except goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe who is undergoing medical assessment while defender Eric Kaonga, who has replaced injured Precious Sambani will join the team on Wednesday.

“We are expecting the two to join us on Wednesday. All the boys are fit according to the physical fitness tests that we have had today. This game is very important to us because we want to see which areas we need to work on as we are preparing for the World Cup matches,” said coach Meck Mwase.

Foreign- players will start arriving on Thursday.

Malawi will face Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday 13 June 2021.

Source: FAM