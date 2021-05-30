Wazisomo Muliya geared to launch ‘Zisomo vol. 2’

One of the country’s celebrated gospel artists Steve Wazisomo Muliya said he is geared up to launch his newly released album, Zisomo volume 2.

Having last released his debut album ‘Zisomo’ in 2014, Muliya who is also commonly known as Mr Grace, has resurfaced on the music scenes with the release of ‘Zisomo volume 2’ an album he started recording in 2020.

In an interview with this publication, Muliya who is a journalist by professional said the album has 15 tracks including the popular ‘Odala’ and ‘Ndizisomo’ which have already gone viral on the social media and are buzzing on most local radios.

Wazisomo Muliya told this reporter that ‘Zisomo volume 2’ album which has been produced by Andy Mponya, Madela and JayM is about the message of Lord Jesus Christ, the Hope of Glory and added that he wants to revive nations.

The ‘Chaka Chobwezeretsa’ star then said preparations for the launch are underway and if all goes well, it shall be in this coming August and he has since promised his fans to expect a superb time.

“We are trusting God that by Summer the covid-19 issue will be over and that will be the time for the launch. We really want this coming August.

“I don’t disappoint my fans in terms of stage delivering as well as the stuff that I put in my music in terms of content. This is another milestone in my career as well as music minister. I promise all my fans that this coming summer, we are set to be soaked in praise again,” said Muliya.

Mr Grace who is also known as the ‘stage wizard’ for his energetic live performances, has however, attributed the Covid-19 pandemic as a setback for the music ministry claiming the suspension of live shows has negatively affected almost every musician.

Apart from being a gospel musician, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya is also a minister of God especially to the youths and he has also produced several compact discs on biblical teachings.

In 2018 Muliya launched “Battle of Praise Music Festival”, an event which he said shall be conducted annually with an aim of bringing a better understanding of gospel music.