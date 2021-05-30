Mafco outclass Moyale

Mafco won the battle of soldiers on Sunday afternoon at Chitowe Stadium with a 2-0 win over Moyale Barracks FC in the Tnm Super League.

Josephy Dosa opened the scoresheet in the 27th minute of the game after Moyale Barracks defenders failed to clear the ball in the six-yard area.

Five minutes after the start of the second half, Moyale defender Black Aliseni received matching orders from the referee Jimmy Phiri after he fouled Mafco player.

Yohane Malunga scored the second goal for Mafco in the 66 minutes from a free kick near the 18-yard box.

The win has taken Mafco to position 7 while Moyale are on position 6. Both teams have played 17 games and also have 25 points.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Mafco coach Temwa Msuku said he was happy with the win as his side is looking to finish the league on a good position.

Moyale coach Prichard Mwansa said his side played well but failed to get shots on target.

“We failed to shoot on target though we played better, the red card also contributed a lot as we played under pressure since we were down by one player, we are going back without a point, we will make sure to work hard in the next games,” said Mwansa.