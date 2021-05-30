Mzuni student ‘stabs himself in the neck’

Mzuzu University says a student identified as Gospel Khoza has died after stabbing himself in the neck in his hostel at Dunduzu.

Khoza was until his death studying cultural heritage level 3.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Mwenye Publications Director and Aaron Davis Deputy Publications Director, Mzuzu University Students Union has confirmed.

“The Publications Directorate with great sadness would like to communicate to the student community the death of a level 3 student Gospel Khoza who has passed on yesternight after stabbing himself with a knife on the neck in his hostel at Dunduzu,” reads the statement.

Reports which Malawi24 could not independently confirm say Khoza recently broke up with his girlfriend.

Police are yet to comment on the matter saying they are still investigating the cause of the death.