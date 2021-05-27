Think tank calls for implementation of research findings

Mwapata Institute says Malawi should start implementing agricultural research findings in order to transform the agriculture sector in the country.

This was said by Mwapata Institute Executive Director William Chadza during a press briefing held on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

The aim of the briefing was to inform the public about the two days coming Annual Agriculture Policy Conference which is expected to happen on 1st and 2nd June at BICC in Lilongwe.

In his remarks, Chadza said that the objective is to create a platform for strategic dialogue and evidence-based policy guidance and implementation support for agricultural transformation.

He added that they want to identify quick wins for the pillar on Agriculture Productivity and Commercialization in the Malawi 2063.

“We expected output to integration of new research findings into Malawi’s agricultural policy making to support agricultural transformation in line with the Malawi 2063,” he explained.

On her part, Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) National Director Pamela Kwali said they will make sure that their work matches Agriculture research findings.

Kwali went on to say that they will ensure that the National Agricultural Policy is implemented and people from the grassroots level are aware of the policy because it has been noted that lack of awareness and implementation are among the challenges that encountered when policies are being formulated.

National Planning Commission Research Manager Andrew Jamali said the policy seeks to address some challenges such as agri-business to ensure that Malawi is taking agriculture as business through research proven findings.

The conference is being organised by Mwapata Institute, National Planning, Ministry of Agriculture, University for Agricultural Research and Natural Resources, Donor Committee on Agriculture and Food Security among others.