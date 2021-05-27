Bedbugs hit guardian shelter in Karonga hospital

Guardians at Karonga District Hospital waiting shelter have asked the hospital officials to disinfect the premises to kill bedbugs that are giving them sleepless nights.

According to one of the guardians Matrida Nyungwe, sanitation and hygiene at the shelter is compromised.

Nyumgwe also bemoaned lack of electricity, poor toilets and compromised security due to lack of fencing.

The guardian shelter’s chairperson Joseph Sinkhonde corroborated that there is great need for the five Members of Parliament and ten Ward Councillors in the district to join hands to make the shelter habitable, saying it serves guardians of patients from Songwe to Zgeba in the district. He called on parliamentarians to use District Development Fund (DDF) to work on the challenges.

However, Karonga District Hospital Administrator Clement Gonthi said the responsibility to fence and install electricity at the shelter lies in the hands of the Council, explaining that the district health office comes in just to ensure there’s sanitation at the facility by providing chlorine for cleaning.

Gonthi has since promised to get rid of the bedbugs saying they are currently in the process of procuring chemicals for the same. He further said that the closure of the small gate was done to restrict entry due to covid-19 and prevent cows from entering the hospital premises.

In a separate interview, Karonga District Council Chairperson Steven Simsokwe said plans to have the facility fenced and electrified are underway as they expect the chairperson for Service Committee on Health Councillor Isaac Kalambo to table the matter during their Full Council deliberations.