Man gets 6 years in jail for stabbing wife over sex

A man aged 27 has been sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing is wife after she refused to have sex with him because she had just given birth.

The convict has been identified as Dzongwe Evance and he was handed the sentence on Monday after being convicted of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

State Prosecutor Inspector Rodney Bottoman told the court that Evance committed the crime on March 8 2021 at Njirayamalimba Village in Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda.

He demanded sex from his wife who has a newly born baby but the woman told him she could not have sex with him as she recently gave birth.

In reaction, Evance stabbed the woman on her neck until she became unconscious.

He was later arrested and taken to court where he pleaded not guilty. The Chief Resident Magistrate’s, however, found him guilty after the state paraded four witnesses.

Inspector Bottoman asked for a harshest sentence, arguing Evance had acted inhumanely.

In his mitigation, Evance pleaded with the court to forgive him so that he could go back home and look after his newly born child.

Passing judgement, Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa condemned his beastly character and then sentenced Evans to six years in prison.

Acts intended to cause grievous harm which is on Section 235 (a) of the Penal code attracts a maximum of life imprisonment.