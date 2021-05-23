Devotion: Take advantage of grace

John 1:17 “For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came about through Jesus Christ.”

Christ brought us grace and we need to take advantage of the grace and live it. Grace helps us to live according to the Word. Grace doesn’t mean living reckless Christian life. Grace is the Divine influence on us. We obtain grace when we receive Jesus. Grace can be increased. Grace brings us acceptability, joy, favour, open doors, advantage and related good things on us.

Christianity is greater than mere regulations “Do not do this, do not touch that etc.

Colossian 2:22-23 “Therefore, if you died with Christ from the basic principles of the world, why, as though living in the world, do you subject yourselves to regulations— “Do not touch, do not taste, do not handle,” which all concern things which perish with the using—according to the commandments and doctrines of men? These things indeed have an appearance of wisdom in self-imposed religion, false humility, and neglect of the body, but are of no value against the indulgence of the flesh.”

Since grace came with Christ while law came by Moses, grace is better than law. The first of miracles for Jesus the one who brought Grace and for Moses the one who brought law was turning Water. Jesus turned water into wine at Cana (John 2:7-9) whereas Moses turned water into blood. Wine which was sweet and nonalcoholic is a sign of happiness or gladness. Psalm 104:15 “And wine to make glad the heart of man….”

Under law water turned to blood was a sign of judgement (Ex 7:20-21).

Under law when Israelites were being saved from Egyptians, the enemies of Israel the Egyptian army were killed before crossing the red sea. Under grace the armies that arrested Jesus were forgiven. Law brings death whereas grace brings life and forgiveness. This is why every believer need to operate under grace than law.

Under law the Israelites who left Egypt failed to enter the promised land. Under grace, we are born in the promised land in Zion (Heb12:22).

When you try to become righteous through law, you detach yourself from Christ and his grace. Therefore acknowledge His grace and walk in it.

Galatian 5:4 “You who are trying to be declared righteous by the law have been alienated from Christ; you have fallen away from grace.”

Confession: I am under grace and I am no longer under law. The grace of God is working in my life everyday and is producing results. I am a success through the grace. I am a victor and will win souls under the same grace. In Jesus Name. Amen