Nomads beat Soldiers as Ntopwa lose

Mighty Wanderers have moved up to fourth on the Super League log following a 2-0 comfortable win over Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the commercial city of Blantyre.

First half goals from Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Bongani Kaipa were enough for the Nomads to move closer to the title contention as they are now 13 points adrift league leaders, Silver Strikers who are at 38 points.

The soldiers got plenty of scoring opportunities but failed to utilize and they are now returning to the central region with no point as they sit on position 11 with 17 points.

In a post-match interview Wanderers Coach Bob Mpinganjira said: “It was a difficult game but I am very happy that we’ve won it.”

He added that people should expect more from the Nomads in this second round as their target is to grab maximum points.

His counterpart, Charles Kamanga of Kamuzu Barracks said they did not see the defeat coming considering that they controlled the game throughout the regulation time.

“It is very painful that we’ve lost this match, as you’ve seen we’ve everywhere with the ball, we got chances including a penalty which we failed to convert,” he said.

Elsewhere at Karonga Stadium, Caren Chiula – the first ever female head Coach in the top flight – was welcomed with a defeat as her side was hammered 2-0 by Chitipa United.

Goals from Emmanuel Muyira and Gule Mwaluswa were vital for Chitipa to move out of the relegation zone as they stand at fourth from the bottom with 16 points, two points above first bottom ranked, Chitipa United.

Chiula whose side face Karonga United today (Sunday) has a higher mountain to climb as she has to rescue the Bangwe township side from the jaws of relegation as they are third from the bottom with 14 points.