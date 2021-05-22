Moyale, Civil share points

Moyale Barracks on Saturday drew 1-1 with Lilongwe based Civil Service United as the Tnm Super League second round kicked off.

The game started with Civil dominating before Moyale took over in the last minutes of the first half of the game but both sides failed to register a goal up to half time.

In the second half, Moyale continued to perform better and in the 58th minute Sandres Munthali’s corner landed on to Chrispine Fukizi who headed home to give Moyale the lead.

Four minutes later, Civil won a corner taken by Chikondi Maloya and Moyale’s defenders failed to clear the ball and Binwell Katinji equalised.

The game ended Moyale 1 – 1 Civil service and Lanken Mwale was voted player of the match.

In a post-match interview, assistant coach for Moyale Prichard Mwansa said his side didn’t play their usual style.

“We created a lot of chances but we failed to utilize, but we are going to work on that because we know second round is going to be tough, we will polish all mistakes before our next game,” said Mwansa.

Commenting on the game, Civil service United coach Franco Ndawa said it was a battle of third position.

“We tried our best to win the game but Moyale also is a good side as you are aware both of us are fighting for third position, all in all getting a point is better than nothing,” said Ndawa.

Moyale now have 25 points and are on fifth position while United are on third position with 25 points.