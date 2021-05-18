Man dies after tree he was cutting falls on him

A 37-year-old man in Thyolo has died after a blue gum tree which he was cutting fell on him at Makwasa Estate.

Thyolo police station public relations officer Sub Inspector Amos Tione has confirmed and has identified the man as Chikaiko Clement of senior chief Khwethemule.

According to Tione, the incident happened on Saturday during dawn hours.

Tione said that on 15 May, 2021 at about dawn, Chikaiko went to steal blue gum tree at field 8 of Makwasa estate which is under Eastern Produce Malawi (EPM) Limited.

“But in course of cutting down the tree, as it was falling, the tree hit him on the head then landed on his right hand. He died right away,” said Tione.

Tione further said that upon receiving the report, police officers accompanied by a clinical officer rushed to the scene of crime and the postmortem revealed that death was due to severe head injury.

The police say there is no foul play suspected in connection to the incident.