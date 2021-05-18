10 Bangladeshis arrested for illegal entry

Mzimba Police have arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry into the country.

Two Malawian nationals have also been arrested for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.

According to Police in the district, the suspects were arrested on May 16, 2021 at Raiply in the district.

“Police who were manning Raiply Roadblock received a tip that a Scania vehicle registration number KK 8692 was carrying illegal immigrants from Karonga heading towards Lilongwe.

“After the vehicle reached the roadblock, officers searched the said motor vehicle and noticed that it had bananas and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and one Malawian national, Hamilton Kasunga, 34.

“They all got arrested except the driver, only identified as Mwambira, who immediately bolted after leaving the keys on the ignition,” police said.

On May 17 2021 another Malawian national, Stuward Sandikonda, 35, who claimed to be the owner of the bananas that were in the motor vehicle handed himself at Chikangawa Police Post for an offence of aiding and abetting the illegal immigrants.

All the suspects will appear in court soon to answer their relevant charges.

Hamilton Kasunga is from Malema village under Traditional Authority (T/A) Kyungu in Karonga District while Sandikonda comes from Tchipho 1 Village in the area of T/A Nsabwe in Thyolo District.