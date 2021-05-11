MPs reject Martha Chizuma

The Public Appointments Committee of Parliament has voted against the appointment of Martha Chizuma as the Director General for the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Chizuma who passed interviews before being appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera, appeared before the committee today for her confirmation.

PAC members gave her 14.9 out of 25 which means she cannot be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Government MPs who are members of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) have accused opposition MPs in the committee of rejecting Chizuma for political reasons

The MPs say the hearing should be conducted again as they suspect foul play in the whole process.

Reacting to the MPs’ decision, activist Onjezani Kenani says it’s a sad day for the battle against corruption in Malawi.

“Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee has just rejected Martha Chizuma, saying she failed the interview. We got wind long before her appointment was announced that there was an underground plan to torpedo her appointment. Now here we are,” said Kenani in a Facebook post.

Many Malawians on social media had welcomed the appointment of Chizuma as a ACB director following her performance in fighting office abuse in her current role as Ombudsman.

Speaking during the hearing, Chizuma said she would priorities cases involving a lot of money but would also fight corruption at community level.

People should feel uncomfortable about engaging in corruption activities. This is the most important goal,” she said.