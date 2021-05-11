Court orders repatriation of two Rwandans

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court on Monday ordered the repatriation of two Rwandan nationals who were arrested for staying in Malawi without proper documentation.

The two have been identified as Ufitese Celistin aged 27 and Kacyatwa Sector aged 35.

Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda told the court that the foreign nationals who operate businesses at Makawa Trading Centre were arrested on the morning of May 5, 2021 after they failed to produce passports and other relevant documents.

Banda added that investigations also revealed that the duo illegally entered into the country from Zambia in January 2021.

The Rwandan nationals pleaded guilty to the charge illegal entry. In mitigation, the two asked court not to repatriate them but Prosecutor Banda quashed their plea while justifying that the duo did not follow proper procedures since every nation has laws.

First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu then ordered the repat4iation of the two.

In the meantime, the two are in prison waiting for arrangements from immigration office to process their repatriation.

Both Ufitese Celistin and Kacyatwa Sector hail from Kigali City, in the Eastern Province of Rwanda.