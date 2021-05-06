Teddy releases ‘Mtima’ video

Malawian R&B/Pop and It’s Only Entertainment (IOE) recording artist, Teddy, has released new video “Mtima”.

Having released the official single earlier this year, the song has received much positive response, being well enjoyed by fans and audience alike and receiving circular airplay in top radio charts.

Mtima is a song performed by Teddy, audio produced by Melma and EQ and video directed by Ron Cz of Red Ink Media. Shot in the heart of Blantyre, Malawi this comes as Teddy’s third official music video as an independent artist after the release of “Before” in 2018 and “M’modzi” in 2019.

Born Teddy Maliza in Blantyre city, Teddy emerged to the limelight back in 2014 with his debut “Mpaka Kale”. While having grown up with a music background and entire family doing gospel, Teddy stuck true to his roots and managed to pave his way through the music industry, securing his spot in the music industry as one of the most talented R&B/Pop artists.

Steadily growing to become a well-established individual, Teddy’s music career has since seen to grow prominently over the years. The musician has been nurturing his talent and skills as a singer, song-writer and producer, while learning from his close counter-parts and having a few strong individuals such as Sonyezo, Ron Cz and Phyzix under his wing.

Teddy is well known for his expressive vocals and love lyrics. In Mtima he talks about a partner who was cheated and left heartbroken.

Although he’s not one to always release songs, Teddy has remained active and constant on the urban scene. Despite being held with the global pandemic he manages to stay close with the fans, whether it’s through social media or during live active events whenever the opportunity arises.

With the cringe of always having fans craving for more, at least now in the midst of his album that’s soon to drop we’ll definitely get to hear more hits from Teddy.

Check out “Mtima” official music video below!