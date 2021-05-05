Kasakula appointed MBC boss

Times Group’s George Kasakula has been appointed as Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed, saying Kasakula has been appointed by the Board of Directors for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

“The Ministry of Information congratulates Mr Kasakula for his appointment as we look forward to his contribution to the construction, recalibrating and repositioning of the institution, making it an MBC of the people of Malawi,” Kazako said in a Facebook post.

The appointment follows interviews which were conducted earlier this year. Among those interviewed include MBC acting director general Aidan Gumeni who is the Director of Engineering at the corporation. Others are Journalism Lecturer Jolly Ntaba and Malawi Electoral Commission publicity director Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

Kasakula as the editor-in-chief for Times group has been spearheading propaganda programs against the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on both the radio, TV and his columns in the newspaper. He is believed to have helped to influence some Malawians to vote for the ruling Tonse Alliance.

At MBC, Kasakula replaces Aubrey Sumbuleta who was fired earlier this year following a disciplinary hearing. Sumbuleta was also arrested a few weeks ago after female employees at the MBC accused him of sexually abusing them.

MBC was established in 1964 and runs MBC Radio 1, MBC Radio 2FM, MBC Online Services and MBCTV. It also has a Research and Development Broadcasting Unit (RDBU).