Coronavirus: 22 new cases recorded in Salima

Malawi has registered 22 new locally transmitted Coronavirus cases and one new death from Salima.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has announced the new cases.

In total Malawi, in the past 24 hours, has registered 24 new COVID-19 cases. Out of the other two, one is from Blantyre District while one new case is imported and is a Mozambican heading to Blantyre through Mwanza border. The country has also recorded 54 new recoveries.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,123 cases including 1,149 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,166 are imported infections and 31,957 are locally transmitted. A total of 32,123 cases have now recovered. This brings the total number of active cases to 718. In the past 24 hours.

Malawi has conduct 233,935 Covid-19 tests and has so far vaccinated over 300,000 people.