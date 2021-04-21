7-year-old child killed at pedestrian crossing

A 7-year-old girl has died in Mzimba after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a road at the pedestrian crossing.

Mzimba Police Spokesperson Peter Botha has identified the child as Sellah Chisi.

She was hit by a cruising vehicle on Tuesday at around 11:00 hours near Kazomba Primary School along Mzimba – Kazomba M9 road in the district.

The accident involved a saloon motor vehicle registration number DA 6963 Honda which was being driven by Emmanuel Mwale aged 37.

He was driving from the direction of Mzimba Boma heading towards Mzimba Junction with some passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Kazomba, the driver hit a standard 2 pupil Sellah who was crossing the road from left to right at the pedestrian crossing.

”Following the impact Sellah sustained severe head injuries. She was then rushed to Mzimba District Hospital where she was pronounced dead,” said Botha.

The driver and passengers escaped unhurt. Meanwhile, Mwale is in Police custody for causing death by reckless driving and will soon appear in court to answer the charge.

The child hailed from Daniel Chisi Village in Traditional Authority Mzikubola in the district.