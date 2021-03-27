Lightning kills couple in Kasungu

A 52-year-old man identified as Austin Bosco and his wife Anes Banda aged 32 have died after being struck by lightning in Kasungu.

The incident happened on March 26, 2021, at around 18:40 hours at Chiteyeye location, Traditional Authority Kaomba in the district.

The assistant public relations officer for Kasungu police station sergeant Miracle Mikozi said that on the material day, Bosco and his family were inside the house while rain was falling outside.

“Unfortunately, the lightning hit them right inside their home as the main door of the house was left wide open while the couple was resting at the sitting room.

“They were taken by well-wishers to Kasungu District Hospital whereby death was confirmed upon arrival,” said Mikozi.

Bosco hailed from Gala village, Traditional Authority Mwase while Anes Banda hailed from Chiteyeye village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu District.