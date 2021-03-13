Devotion: Beware of untested visions

Colossians 2:18 NET “Let no one who delights in humility and the worship of angels pass judgment on you. That person goes on at great lengths about what he has supposedly seen, but he is puffed up with empty notions by his fleshly mind.”

The opening scripture warns us against the people who dwell more on what they have supposedly seen. The major reason for many confusions and pagan practices in Christianity is spiritual visions. Most of the religious leaders especially those who ignore Bible will tell you that some angel or God or some saint appeared to them and through that vision they were told about a doctrine.

However, we are warned against that because everyone who claims to have seen something in the Spirit should be tested using the Word of God. Don’t receive a vision without testing it with the Word.

1 Thessalonians 5:20-22 “Do not treat prophecies with contempt. But examine all things; hold fast to what is good. Stay away from every form of evil.”

You must test all things. Accept the good and stay away from those that aren’t consistent with the word.

In Christianity we have so many visions, some they sound Biblical and others are directly opposite. The fact that you saw vision from spiritual world doesn’t mean it is from God. So, examine all things. The fact that you heard some voice instructing you to do something doesn’t always mean that the voice is from God. We have so many spiritual apparitions that weren’t from God. We have so many voices in the world (1 Cor 14:10). We have so many people who saw things that God never showed them, and they get destroyed by such visions and apparitions. So avoid anyone who doesn’t use the written word and instead is building a doctrine based on being visited by some spiritual being.

Don’t be put in bondage based on a book or material written by anyone who claims to have seen anything in the spirit that isn’t consistent with the written Word of God.

CONFESSION

I am born of the Word of God. I base my Faith on the Word. I test all things and hold on to that which is good. I am therefore a winner now and always. In Jesus Name.

