Chakwera meets Muluzi at BCA

President Lazarus Chakwera today met former President of Malawi, Dr Bakili Muluzi, at Muluzi’s BCA residence in Blantyre.

It was the first meeting between the two following Chakwera’s win in the 2020 Presidential Elections.

“I just returned from paying a courtesy call on Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi at his BCA Hill residence in Blantyre. I am grateful for his solidarity,” said Chakwera on Facebook, without revealing more details about the meeting.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda said in a statement that Chakwera visited Muluzi to wish him well during his retirement.

According to reports, the meeting lasted about two hours.

Meanwhile, Muluzi who ruled Malawi from 1994 to 2004 will receive Coronavirus vaccine tomorrow at his residence in Blantyre.

He will become the second former president to get the jab after former Malawi leader Joyce Banda who was vaccinated yesterday in Zomba. Chakwera was also vaccinated in Zomba yesterday.