Devotion: Your time to shine

Isaiah 60:2-3 “For, look, darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the peoples; but the LORD will arise on you, and his glory shall be seen on you. Nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising.”

The nations of the world have described 2020 as one of the worst years. However, there is no such thing with our God. We always shine even in the midst of the challenges. God’s desire is that His Children should not suffer together with sinners. This is why the plagues in Egypt wouldn’t affect the Israelites in Gershom. God wants you to shine.

2021 you need to shine more. As they complain in the world, the light of God will shine on you. You will be the light to the dark world. As they try to advance the vaccine agenda, economies of the world will be destroyed deliberately, and many will suffer in order to easily advance their agenda.

Isaiah 8:22 “and look to the earth, and see distress, darkness, and the gloom of anguish. They will be driven into thick darkness.”

However, in the midst of that, you are going to shine more and more. Proverbs 4:18 “But the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day.”

Matthew 5:14-16 ” You are the light of the world. A city located on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do you light a lamp, and put it under a measuring basket, but on a stand; and it shines to all who are in the house. Even so, let your light shine before people; that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

Believe and Declare, you are shining more and more.

CONFESSION

This is my season to shine more and more. I am the light in this world. My success cannot be hidden. In Jesus Name. Amen.

