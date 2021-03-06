CDEDI tells Malawi Police to stop barbaric acts

The Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has asked the Malawi Police Service to stop brutalizing civilians lest they face massive demonstrations from Malawians of goodwill.

In a letter dated March 6, 2020, the grouping has described the ongoing police fiendish behavior as undemocratic and retrogressive.

The statement, signed by the grouping’s chair, Sylvester Namiwa, reminds the Malawi Police of Service its roles of protecting Malawians and maintain peace and order.

“It is against this background that CDEDI challenges the Inspector General to rise up to the occasion and stop these barbaric acts,” reads the statement in part.

Of recent, the media has been awash with stories of police brutality in course of enforcing Corona virus curfews in the country.

More civilians have complained of being harassed by the men in uniform.

Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, recently released a presser condemning the use of force by the cops in enforcing laws of the land. President Lazarus Chakwera is also on record, condemning the barbaric acts.

In a related development, CDEDI has weighed in on the issue of a standoff between teachers and government on issues regarding risk allowances.

In the same statement, the grouping has urged government to address the issue by Wednesday, failing which, they would be compelled to take to streets.