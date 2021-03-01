Man arrested for raping 8-year-old boy in Nkhotakota

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 37-year-old man for raping an 8-year-old boy in the district.

Nkhotakota Police spokesperson Sgt Paul Malimwe identified the man as Abdala Kalila of Kamkuwazi village in the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi Nkhotakota district.

It is reported that on February 26, 2021 at around 7pm at Chiwaula village, the boy and his two friends were playing at a certain shop in the village.

Suddenly, the suspect came and grabbed the boy and took him to the bush where he sodomized him. Some passersby heard a strange voice at the bush and swiftly went to find out the source of the voice.

Surprisingly, they discovered that it was Kalila raping the young boy. The rapist fled away after noticing the people.

They people took the boy to his parents who later reported the matter to group village head man Chiwaula. The matter was later reported to Nkhotakota police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Kalila is expected to appear before Nkhotakota magistrate’s court to answer a charge of sodomy contrary to Section 153 of the Penal code.