Chakwera says Tonse Govt will deliver on its promises

President Lazarus Chakwera says the Tonse Alliance is determined to deliver on its promises and he has claimed that the signs of the government’s resolve to fulfill the promises are plain to see.

The Malawi leader made the remarks in a national address on Coronavirus on Sunday at Kamuzu Palace.

Chakwera said Malawi is going through one of the toughest periods in its history due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that Coronavirus pandemic has slowed down implementation of his government agenda of economic transformation that guarantees that all Malawians prosper together has slowed down.

He, however, said the Tonse Alliance is determined to fulfill its promises.

“Though the pandemic may have derailed our progress and affected our timeline for delivery, it will never deter us from our resolve to deliver what we promised Malawians as Tonse Alliance,” said Chakwera.

He then claimed that the signs are there that his government will deliver on its promises.

He mentioned the implementation of the Affordable Inputs Programme as well as the roll out of the loans programme and the urban cash transfer programme as some of the signs that his government is committed to economic transformation despite the pandemic.

On one million jobs, Chakwera said the programmes his government is implementing including AIP and the K1 billion face mask programme have job creating effect and his government will provide a portrait on number of jobs created.

“In summary, we will never give in to despair, we will never give in to negativity. We are determined to ensure that there is macroeconomic stability in the economic framework within which we will be operating. We are determined to build a new Malawi,” said Chakwera.

