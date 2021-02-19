High court to deliver ruling next month on plea for Chisale’s re-arrest

The High Court has set March 15 as day for a ruling on an application by the state for the re-arrest of attempted murder suspect Norman Chisale.

Chisale is on bail for attempted murder of a woman and when trial started earlier this week, prosecutors said Chisale had contacted state witness Moses Banda and told him not to submit summons for the case.

According to the state, Chisale promised to anything for Banda and he also warned him that he would be in danger. The state believes the interference led to Banda’s no-show when he was expected to testify in court.

The state then applied for revocation of Chisale’s bail following the revelation.

In court today, state witness Wellington Chimzakazi said Chisale used his mobile numbers to call Banda on February 10 and on February 13 to call Banda.

High Court Judge Sylvester Kalembera has since adjourned the case to March 15, 2021 when he will make a ruling on the application.

Chisale is suspected to have shot Sigele Kaipa on May 20 last year in Blantyre. At the time, Chisale was bodyguard to the then President Peter Mutharika.

On Monday, 36-year-old Kaipa told the court that Chisale visited her in hospital and told her that he shot her accidentally as he was chasing robbers.

Police Investigator Detective Henry Malange testified in court on Tuesday that Chisale was first charged with accidental shooting but the charge was amended to attempted murder based on the way the gun was used.